Blocklancer Reaches Market Capitalization of $738,290.00 (LNC)

Blocklancer (CURRENCY:LNC) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Blocklancer token can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, DDEX, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last seven days, Blocklancer has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blocklancer has a market cap of $738,290.00 and approximately $6,293.00 worth of Blocklancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003644 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00018710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015285 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00599743 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00237343 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00044646 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00093339 BTC.

Blocklancer Token Profile

Blocklancer launched on June 19th, 2017. Blocklancer’s total supply is 152,177,339 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,140,384 tokens. Blocklancer’s official message board is publication.blocklancer.net. The Reddit community for Blocklancer is /r/blocklancer and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocklancer’s official Twitter account is @blocklancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blocklancer’s official website is blocklancer.net.

Buying and Selling Blocklancer

Blocklancer can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Sistemkoin and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocklancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocklancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocklancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

