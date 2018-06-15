Blue Apron Holdings Inc (APRN) General Counsel Benjamin C. Singer Sells 3,759 Shares

Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) General Counsel Benjamin C. Singer sold 3,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $11,051.46. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,515.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of APRN stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89. Blue Apron Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Get Blue Apron alerts:

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.26 million. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 22.76% and a negative return on equity of 155.60%. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Blue Apron Holdings Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Blue Apron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.43 to $3.31 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Blue Apron in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Blue Apron from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Blue Apron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APRN. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Blue Apron in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Blue Apron in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Apron in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Blue Apron by 3,473.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 79,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Blue Apron by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 18,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates an e-commerce marketplace that delivers original recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It provides original recipes with the pre-portioned ingredients to complement tastes and lifestyles of college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.