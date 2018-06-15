BLUE (BLUE) Market Capitalization Hits $6.60 Million

BLUE (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 6:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. One BLUE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001932 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit and CoinExchange. BLUE has a market capitalization of $6.60 million and $6,690.00 worth of BLUE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BLUE has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003596 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00019318 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000680 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00597293 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00225311 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00044452 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00092749 BTC.

BLUE Profile

BLUE’s launch date was October 18th, 2017. BLUE’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. The Reddit community for BLUE is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BLUE’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue. BLUE’s official website is www.blueprotocol.com. The official message board for BLUE is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku.

Buying and Selling BLUE

BLUE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLUE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLUE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLUE using one of the exchanges listed above.

