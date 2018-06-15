Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Blueport Capital L.P.

Blueport Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 251.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for 3.4% of Blueport Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Blueport Capital L.P.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $81,851,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $60,873,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 135,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,074,000 after acquiring an additional 37,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 329,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C stock opened at $66.16 on Friday. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $63.16 and a twelve month high of $80.70. The stock has a market cap of $175.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.07. Citigroup had a positive return on equity of 8.13% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.02%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Citigroup from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

In other Citigroup news, CFO John C. Gerspach sold 12,966 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $937,571.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

