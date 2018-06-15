Bluzelle (CRYPTO:BLZ) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.35 Million

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Bluzelle token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00004508 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Gate.io, Huobi and Bitbns. Bluzelle has a total market capitalization of $53.35 million and $4.35 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008303 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003634 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00018337 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015527 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00595807 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00235722 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00044633 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00093145 BTC.

About Bluzelle

Bluzelle’s genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,940,941 tokens. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ.

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

Bluzelle can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance, COSS, Bitbns, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

