B&M European Value Retail SA (LON:BME) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 4.80 Per Share

B&M European Value Retail SA (LON:BME) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share on Monday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This is a boost from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $3.90. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BME stock opened at GBX 416.30 ($5.54) on Friday. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of GBX 295.04 ($3.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 436.20 ($5.81).

BME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.32) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 485 ($6.46) to GBX 500 ($6.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 470 ($6.26) to GBX 485 ($6.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 465 ($6.19) to GBX 470 ($6.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.26) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 447.33 ($5.96).

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as home furnishings and adornments, electricals, toys, clothing and footwear products, household goods, toiletries, foods, confectioneries, soft drinks, alcohol, Halloween and Christmas goods, giftware, stationery and crafts, pet care products, DIY and decorating products, and travel accessories, as well as gardening, outdoor, and leisure products.

