United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) PT Lowered to $41.00 at BMO Capital Markets

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Friday, June 8th, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $51.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Pivotal Research set a $34.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.66 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. United Natural Foods has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.44.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods stock opened at $40.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.59. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $29.53 and a 1 year high of $52.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.42.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph J. Traficanti sold 6,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $314,694.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,558.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Spinner sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $339,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,630.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 3,013.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 144,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 139,876 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 92,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.