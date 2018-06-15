BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Aritzia (ATZ)

BMO Capital Markets reissued their outperform rating on shares of Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) in a research report released on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets currently has a C$19.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Aritzia from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Aritzia from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aritzia presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.75.

Aritzia opened at C$14.63 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Aritzia has a 12 month low of C$10.10 and a 12 month high of C$15.64.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter. Aritzia had a return on equity of 46.23% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of C$219.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$222.12 million.

Aritzia

Aritzia Inc operates as a design house and fashion retailer of women's apparel and accessories. It designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, outerwear, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, rompers and jumpsuits, intimates, and active wear; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, IPhone cases, and gloves.

