BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.14 Million Stake in Watts Water Technologies Inc (WTS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,975 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WTS. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,588,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $692,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WTS opened at $80.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $59.15 and a twelve month high of $84.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.01 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.35%. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Boenning Scattergood cut Watts Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.40.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total transaction of $265,952.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,990.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. It offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

