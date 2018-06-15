BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 15,596 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,596 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 34.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBRA. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Monday, June 4th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Raymond James upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $21.38 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 39.69% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $166.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.90 million. equities analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 21st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

As of December 31, 2017, Sabra's investment portfolio included 507 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 384 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 88 Senior Housing – Leased communities, (iii) 13 Senior Housing – Managed communities and (iv) 22 Acute Care Hospitals), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) two mezzanine loans, (iv) one pre-development loan and (v) 15 other loans), 12 preferred equity investments and one investment in a specialty valuation firm.

