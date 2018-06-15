Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (BWP) Position Lifted by Richmond Hill Investment Co. LP

Richmond Hill Investment Co. LP increased its position in shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (NYSE:BWP) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,737 shares during the quarter. Boardwalk Pipeline Partners comprises 10.6% of Richmond Hill Investment Co. LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Richmond Hill Investment Co. LP owned 0.28% of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners worth $7,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners by 1,085,000.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Boardwalk Pipeline Partners alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BWP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

NYSE:BWP traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.08. 3,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,452. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.62. Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $18.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners (NYSE:BWP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $335.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.22 million. Boardwalk Pipeline Partners had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 21.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. analysts expect that Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 9th. Boardwalk Pipeline Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners Company Profile

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated natural gas and natural gas liquids and other hydrocarbons (NGLs) pipeline and storage systems in the United States. It operates interstate natural gas and NGLs pipeline systems, and integrated storage facilities, which are located in the Gulf Coast region, Oklahoma, Arkansas and the Midwestern states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Pipeline Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Pipeline Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.