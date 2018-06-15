Flagstar Bancorp’s (NYSE:FBC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) in a report published on Wednesday, June 6th. They currently have a $41.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

“We believe that clean and consistent quarterly results from the core bank segment is the greatest catalyst for the stock. Our $41 target price is based on a weighted blend of peer multiples and a discounted acquisition analysis.”,” Boenning Scattergood’s analyst wrote.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.43.

FBC stock opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $40.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.00 million. research analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Schoels sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $270,560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Lee Matthew Smith sold 3,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $107,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,204.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,009,000 shares of company stock worth $270,876,290. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 57.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,349 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 12.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,599,000 after acquiring an additional 128,297 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 8.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,721 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

