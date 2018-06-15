Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Cut to Buy at ValuEngine

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Boingo Wireless from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boingo Wireless has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

Shares of Boingo Wireless traded up $0.24, hitting $24.45, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,757. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.90 and a beta of 0.55. Boingo Wireless has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $58.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.07 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. analysts predict that Boingo Wireless will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Dawn Callahan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $585,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 50,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,316.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Hagan sold 19,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $468,455.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 684,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,176,629.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 312,999 shares of company stock valued at $7,257,484. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIFI. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 121.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 15,708 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 239.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 297,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 209,720 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 833,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,743,000 after purchasing an additional 37,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices. It designs, builds, monitors, and maintains distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, and small cell networks at managed and operated hotspot locations, such as airports, transportation hubs, stadiums, arenas, military bases, universities, convention centers, and office campuses in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia; and offers software applications and solutions to access its Wi-Fi network of approximately 1.5 million hotspots.

