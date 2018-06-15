Bombardier (BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$5.00 at TD Securities

Bombardier (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BBD.B has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$4.50 to C$4.60 in a research report on Friday, May 4th. CSFB set a C$5.44 price target on shares of Bombardier and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$4.60 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, March 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.04.

Shares of Bombardier opened at C$4.89 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. Bombardier has a twelve month low of C$1.96 and a twelve month high of C$4.16.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc is a Canada-based manufacturer of both planes and trains. It operates through four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment is engaged in the design, manufacture and aftermarket support for three families of business jets (Learjet, Challenger and Global).

