Desjardins Weighs in on BRP Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (DOO)

BRP Inc (TSE:DOO) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BRP in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 23rd, Zacks Investment Research reports. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.41 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.08. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.02 billion.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$55.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$56.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, June 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$54.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$57.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.00.

Shares of TSE:DOO traded up C$0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$62.92. 276,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,064. BRP has a 12 month low of C$37.06 and a 12 month high of C$63.51.

In other BRP news, Director Edward Michael Philip sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.83, for a total transaction of C$1,978,560.00. Also, insider Anne-Marie Laberge sold 7,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.58, for a total transaction of C$370,498.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,699 shares of company stock valued at $3,969,478.

BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and propulsion systems worldwide. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and spyder vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircrafts.

