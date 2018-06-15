Books-A-Million (NASDAQ:BAMM) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.56

News headlines about Books-A-Million (NASDAQ:BAMM) have trended very positive on Friday, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Books-A-Million earned a news sentiment score of 0.56 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the specialty retailer an impact score of 41.8142164914412 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of BAMM stock remained flat at $$3.25 during trading hours on Friday. Books-A-Million has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $3.39.

Books-A-Million Company Profile

Books-A-Million, Inc is a book retailer primarily located in the eastern United States and operates both superstores and traditional bookstores. The Company operates through three segments: retail trade, electronic commerce trade, and real estate development and management. The retail trade segment is engaged in the retail sale of books, magazines and general merchandise, including gifts, cards, games, toys, collectibles, music, digital video disc (DVDs), electronic devices and accessories at its retail stores.

Receive News & Ratings for Books-A-Million Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Books-A-Million and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.