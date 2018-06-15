Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Booz Allen Hamilton earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 46.6904885799312 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

BAH opened at $45.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $31.06 and a 1 year high of $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.82% and a net margin of 4.94%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 14th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.81%.

BAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.04.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $1,349,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gary D. Labovich sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $746,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 455,498 shares of company stock valued at $18,476,193. 3.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.