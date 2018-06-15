BOScoin Market Cap Tops $44.76 Million (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One BOScoin coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001527 BTC on popular exchanges. BOScoin has a market capitalization of $44.76 million and approximately $112,941.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BOScoin has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003641 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00018697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015281 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00601769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00236029 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00044667 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00140137 BTC.

BOScoin Coin Profile

BOS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,585,721 coins. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

