Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (BPF.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 20th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Friday, June 29th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 20th.

Shares of BPF.UN stock opened at C$19.94 on Friday. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$19.36 and a 12 month high of C$23.48.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a limited purpose open-ended mutual fund trust. The Trust indirectly, through the Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership (Royalties LP), acquires the trademarks and trade names owned by Boston Pizza International Inc (BPI), including Boston Pizza and other related items, logos and designs used in connection with the operation of Boston Pizza restaurants in Canada.

