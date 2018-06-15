Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (BPFH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) will report earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Boston Private Financial posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Private Financial.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $96.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.75 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 11.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BPFH. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Private Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of Boston Private Financial stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.70. 10,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,196. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Boston Private Financial has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In related news, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 7,000 shares of Boston Private Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $118,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,093 shares in the company, valued at $559,933.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corey Griffin purchased 9,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $148,105.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,103 shares of company stock valued at $542,118. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPFH. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Boston Private Financial by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,024,000 after acquiring an additional 42,595 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 58,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 238,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 13,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, Investment Management, and Wealth Advisory.

