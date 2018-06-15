Boston Research & Management Inc. Acquires 2,575 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 251,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 172,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,217,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 120,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 23,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

U.S. Bancorp traded up $0.45, hitting $51.38, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 17,352,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,129,207. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $48.49 and a 1-year high of $58.50.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

