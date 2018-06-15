Boston Scientific (BSX) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Boston Scientific earned a news impact score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 44.4300526322151 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSX. ValuEngine raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.39.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.51. The company had a trading volume of 12,428,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,282,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $225,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,484 shares in the company, valued at $375,269.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $50,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 206,116 shares of company stock worth $6,320,005. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.