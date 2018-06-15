Bottos Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 6:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. One Bottos token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00002037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, OTCBTC, Bit-Z and BigONE. Bottos has a market capitalization of $67.06 million and $4.49 million worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bottos has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008341 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003596 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00019318 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000680 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00597293 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00225311 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00044452 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00092749 BTC.

About Bottos

Bottos’ launch date was December 26th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,473,628 tokens. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos.

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OTCBTC, BigONE, Bit-Z, Gate.io, Bibox and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

