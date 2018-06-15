Boulder Total Return Fund (BTF) Receiving Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Boulder Total Return Fund (NYSE:BTF) has trended positive on Friday, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Boulder Total Return Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.4663265306122 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of BTF remained flat at $$27.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. Boulder Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $28.13.

About Boulder Total Return Fund

Boulder Total Return Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management Company. The Fund’s investment objective is total return. The Fund’s portfolio of investments include banks, construction machinery, diversified financial services, environmental control, healthcare products and services, manufacturing, mining, oil and gas, registered investment companies, retail, software and services, technology, hardware and equipment, tobacco products, beverages, pharmaceuticals, real estate and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Receive News & Ratings for Boulder Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boulder Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.