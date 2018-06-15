BoutsPro (BOUTS) Market Capitalization Tops $1.25 Million

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. BoutsPro has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $50,418.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BoutsPro has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BoutsPro token can currently be bought for about $0.0163 or 0.00000248 BTC on exchanges including Token Store, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008284 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003644 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00018519 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015282 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00598615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00237127 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00044928 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00093183 BTC.

BoutsPro Token Profile

BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro. The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro.

Buying and Selling BoutsPro

BoutsPro can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Token Store, Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoutsPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

