BP’s (BP) “top pick” Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs Group

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of BP from GBX 575 ($7.66) to GBX 610 ($8.12) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Barclays restated a top pick rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.99) price target on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of BP from GBX 565 ($7.52) to GBX 580 ($7.72) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. HSBC upped their price target on shares of BP from GBX 600 ($7.99) to GBX 610 ($8.12) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BP from GBX 535 ($7.12) to GBX 530 ($7.06) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BP currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 580.75 ($7.73).

BP stock traded down GBX 20.50 ($0.27) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 565 ($7.52). 75,439,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,510,000. BP has a 1-year low of GBX 436.95 ($5.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 536.20 ($7.14).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 10th.

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary acquired 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.58) per share, with a total value of £321.10 ($427.51). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 173 shares of company stock valued at $94,522.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

