Brady (NYSE:BRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Brady (NYSE:BRC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Brady had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $298.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Brady updated its FY18 guidance to $1.95-2.00 EPS.

Brady traded up $0.10, reaching $40.10, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 290,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. Brady has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $40.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 9th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 47.43%.

In other Brady news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $79,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,998.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

