Brady Corp (BRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2075 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 9th.

Brady has increased its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 32 consecutive years. Brady has a dividend payout ratio of 43.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Brady to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.4%.

Brady opened at $40.00 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Brady has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $298.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.07 million. Brady had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Brady will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

