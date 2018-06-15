Bridgepoint Education (BPI) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.05

Press coverage about Bridgepoint Education (NYSE:BPI) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Bridgepoint Education earned a news sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 47.5788884171089 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Bridgepoint Education opened at $7.18 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bridgepoint Education has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $201.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.08.

Bridgepoint Education (NYSE:BPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.11). Bridgepoint Education had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $118.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Bridgepoint Education will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Bridgepoint Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bridgepoint Education in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridgepoint Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Bridgepoint Education Company Profile

Bridgepoint Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides postsecondary education services in the United States. Its academic institutions, Ashford University and University of the Rockies, offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences.

