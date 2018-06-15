Bridgeworth LLC Acquires 9,572 Shares of VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in shares of VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,572 shares during the period. VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS comprises 1.7% of Bridgeworth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Fairfield University lifted its stake in shares of VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield University now owns 1,105,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,052,000 after buying an additional 76,278 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,355,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,684,000 after purchasing an additional 423,823 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 71,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 181,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 11,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000.

Shares of VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS traded down $0.31, reaching $44.46, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 5,549,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,759,496. VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS has a 12 month low of $40.88 and a 12 month high of $47.89.

