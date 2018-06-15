Bridgeworth LLC Acquires Shares of 19,211 ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS)

Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $964,000. Leucadia National Corp acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 44,805 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 229,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 81,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.24% of the company’s stock.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on SFBS. BidaskClub raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares traded up $0.06, reaching $43.14, on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 230,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,052. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $44.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.28.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $67.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.48 million. research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael D. Fuller sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 408,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,394,272.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $184,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,168,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,548,475. 13.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and various certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.