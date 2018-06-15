Bridgeworth LLC Sells 24,400 Shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS)

Bridgeworth LLC trimmed its position in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 48.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 24,400 shares during the quarter. Total System Services accounts for 1.0% of Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Total System Services by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,908,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,253,000 after acquiring an additional 329,921 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Total System Services by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,971,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $256,306,000 after buying an additional 190,117 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Total System Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,414,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $208,280,000 after buying an additional 12,813 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Total System Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,994,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $157,462,000 after buying an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Total System Services by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,210,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $95,778,000 after buying an additional 200,897 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Total System Services alerts:

In other news, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 15,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $1,308,739.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,213 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,981.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Total System Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Total System Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Friday, April 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Total System Services from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Total System Services from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.57.

Total System Services traded down $0.69, hitting $86.45, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 2,007,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,084. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Total System Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.53 and a 1-year high of $90.74.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $987.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.10 million. Total System Services had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 28.22%. Total System Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Total System Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.15%.

Total System Services Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Total System Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total System Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.