Bridgeworth LLC Sells 87,446 Shares of Energen Co. (NYSE:EGN)

Bridgeworth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Energen Co. (NYSE:EGN) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 87,446 shares during the quarter. Energen comprises about 3.7% of Bridgeworth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bridgeworth LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Energen worth $8,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energen during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energen during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energen during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Energen by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energen during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energen traded down $0.94, hitting $62.84, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 1,512,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,010. Energen Co. has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $71.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 83.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Energen (NYSE:EGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Energen had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $356.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Energen’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Energen Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman J T. Mcmanus sold 3,116 shares of Energen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $180,914.96. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 115,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,722,999.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Godsey sold 4,800 shares of Energen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $336,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EGN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. SunTrust Banks set a $85.00 price target on shares of Energen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Williams Capital set a $74.00 price target on shares of Energen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $99.00 price target on shares of Energen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.95.

Energen Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company has operations within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin, and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico.

