Bridgeworth LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET (BMV:VOOG)

Bridgeworth LLC cut its holdings in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET (BMV:VOOG) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC owned about 0.07% of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET in the 4th quarter valued at $548,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL acquired a new position in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET in the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period.

Shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET traded down $0.31, reaching $150.53, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET has a 12-month low of $116.13 and a 12-month high of $149.28.

Receive News & Ratings for VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.