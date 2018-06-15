Bridgeworth LLC Buys New Holdings in PIMCO ETF Tr/TOTAL RETURN EXCHG- (BOND)

Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO ETF Tr/TOTAL RETURN EXCHG- (NYSEARCA:BOND) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO ETF Tr/TOTAL RETURN EXCHG- in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO ETF Tr/TOTAL RETURN EXCHG- during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO ETF Tr/TOTAL RETURN EXCHG- during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO ETF Tr/TOTAL RETURN EXCHG- during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO ETF Tr/TOTAL RETURN EXCHG- during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

Get PIMCO ETF Tr/TOTAL RETURN EXCHG- alerts:

NYSEARCA BOND traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.72. 94,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,096. PIMCO ETF Tr/TOTAL RETURN EXCHG- has a 52-week low of $101.92 and a 52-week high of $107.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from PIMCO ETF Tr/TOTAL RETURN EXCHG-‘s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 1st.

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO ETF Tr/TOTAL RETURN EXCHG- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO ETF Tr/TOTAL RETURN EXCHG- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.