Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Bridgford Foods (BRID) Share Price

Media coverage about Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Bridgford Foods earned a news sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 48.5554072096128 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Bridgford Foods traded down $0.05, reaching $13.85, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199. The company has a market capitalization of $124.44 million, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.01. Bridgford Foods has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $21.55.

About Bridgford Foods

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. It primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

