Oshkosh Co. (OSK) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Marek W. May sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $568,799.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.23.

Shares of Oshkosh opened at $72.59 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.60. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $64.14 and a 52 week high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.46. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 11th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation; and chassis and service parts sales.

