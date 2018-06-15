Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,370 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,228,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,624,000 after purchasing an additional 987,496 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,912,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,974,000 after buying an additional 786,207 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,925,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,208,000 after buying an additional 749,500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $13,068,000. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,671,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,397,000 after buying an additional 496,435 shares during the last quarter.

BDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Shares of BDN stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $18.69.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $136.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.17 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.96%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 185 properties and 25.3 million square feet as of December 31, 2017, which excludes assets held for sale.

