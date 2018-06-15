Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 33,405 Shares of Schwab U S Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Brinker Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U S Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,405 shares during the quarter. Schwab U S Large Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Brinker Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Brinker Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Schwab U S Large Cap ETF worth $34,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D. Scott Neal Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U S Large Cap ETF by 52.5% in the first quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 18,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Schwab U S Large Cap ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U S Large Cap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,231,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,692,000 after buying an additional 28,059 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U S Large Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,894,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Schwab U S Large Cap ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 42,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U S Large Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U S Large Cap ETF traded down $0.06, reaching $66.76, on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 627,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,021. Schwab U S Large Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $57.33 and a 12-month high of $68.43.

Schwab U S Large Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U S Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U S Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.