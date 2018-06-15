Kinder Morgan (KMI) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,428 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,882,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,122,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,287,000 after acquiring an additional 21,214 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $6,351,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,455,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,504,000 after acquiring an additional 423,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.17 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.23.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $16.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $21.25.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.