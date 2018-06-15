Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stake Raised by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 66.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,372 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $6,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Goodman Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum traded down $1.02, hitting $83.33, on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 7,476,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,154,393. The company has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.63, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $57.84 and a 52 week high of $87.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 11th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 346.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OXY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Friday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.13.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

