Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.07

Headlines about Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Brinker International earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the restaurant operator an impact score of 45.7190304830117 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get Brinker International alerts:

Shares of NYSE EAT traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,375,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,573. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $51.26. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.24.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $812.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EAT. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

In related news, EVP Kelli Valade sold 4,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $209,468.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Roy Doyle sold 3,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $180,243.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants worldwide. As of June 28, 2017, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,674 restaurants comprising 1,622 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar brand name; and 52 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.