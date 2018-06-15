Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 16,003 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,212,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 16,003 shares during the quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned 0.58% of BorgWarner worth $60,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,343,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $886,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,272 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 245.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,711,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,102 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 51.4% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,149,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,871,000 after purchasing an additional 390,000 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,794,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $193,839,000 after purchasing an additional 387,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.7% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,138,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $408,803,000 after purchasing an additional 289,179 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $48.82 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $58.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BWA. Cowen started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $63.00 price objective on BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.89.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.

