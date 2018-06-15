Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Shares Sold by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 947,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,913 shares during the quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned 0.42% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $50,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,085,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,618 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 994.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,112,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,177 shares in the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth about $45,024,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth about $43,701,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,976,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,266,000 after purchasing an additional 790,315 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $54.45 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $50.16 and a 12 month high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 13.91%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

NCLH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Bank of America set a $72.00 target price on Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

