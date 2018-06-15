Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Buys New Stake in Envision Healthcare (NYSE:EVHC)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in Envision Healthcare (NYSE:EVHC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVHC. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in Envision Healthcare by 194.8% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envision Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envision Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Envision Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its position in Envision Healthcare by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

EVHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Envision Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 price objective on Envision Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Envision Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Envision Healthcare to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Envision Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.59.

Shares of Envision Healthcare opened at $44.78 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Envision Healthcare has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $64.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.46.

Envision Healthcare (NYSE:EVHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Envision Healthcare had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Envision Healthcare will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

About Envision Healthcare

Envision Healthcare Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Physician Services and Ambulatory Services. As of December 31, 2017, its physician-led services encompassed providers at approximately 1,800 clinical departments at healthcare facilities in 45 states and the District of Columbia that include emergency department and hospitalist, anesthesiology, radiology/tele-radiology, and children's services.

