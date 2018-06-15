Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Has $79.72 Million Stake in Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,924 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 40,400 shares during the quarter. Adobe Systems accounts for approximately 2.3% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned 0.07% of Adobe Systems worth $79,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Adobe Systems by 151.0% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,848 shares of the software company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Adobe Systems by 33.9% in the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the software company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe Systems in the first quarter worth about $366,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Adobe Systems by 13.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,929 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Adobe Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 559,114 shares of the software company’s stock worth $120,832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,979 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Systems opened at $258.10 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a market cap of $123.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.89, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a 52 week low of $134.45 and a 52 week high of $258.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 14th. The software company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Adobe Systems had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 24.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Adobe Systems news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $696,047.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,322 shares in the company, valued at $16,637,481.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.53, for a total value of $3,031,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,534.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,819 shares of company stock worth $10,451,729. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Adobe Systems to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Adobe Systems to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Adobe Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Adobe Systems from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.03.

Adobe Systems Company Profile

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

