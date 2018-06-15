Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Stake Increased by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 1.6% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 137.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 75,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 99,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after buying an additional 12,980 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb opened at $53.63 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $86.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $49.96 and a 52-week high of $70.05.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 53.16%.

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.56 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $70.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.43 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.84.

In related news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 4,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.40 per share, for a total transaction of $249,948.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,027 shares in the company, valued at $420,614.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in the various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

