British Land (BLND) PT Raised to GBX 770

British Land (LON:BLND) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank from GBX 720 ($9.59) to GBX 770 ($10.25) in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 29th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.43% from the stock’s current price.

BLND has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.32) price target on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.32) price target on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on British Land from GBX 660 ($8.79) to GBX 650 ($8.65) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. British Land currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 695.71 ($9.26).

Get British Land alerts:

Shares of BLND traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 691 ($9.20). 9,094,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,540,000. British Land has a 12-month low of GBX 587 ($7.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 695 ($9.25).

British Land (LON:BLND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The company reported GBX 37.40 ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 36.80 ($0.49) by GBX 0.60 ($0.01). British Land had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 73.80%.

In related news, insider Nick Macpherson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 692 ($9.21) per share, for a total transaction of £6,920 ($9,213.15). Also, insider Preben Prebensen purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 699 ($9.31) per share, for a total transaction of £139,800 ($186,127.01). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 21,066 shares of company stock worth $14,716,593.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £18.1 billion (British Land share:£13.5 billion) as at 30 September 2017 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.