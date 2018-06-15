Insider Buying: British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Insider Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) insider Nick Macpherson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 692 ($9.21) per share, for a total transaction of £6,920 ($9,213.15).

Shares of BLND stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 691 ($9.20). The stock had a trading volume of 9,094,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,000. British Land Company PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 587 ($7.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 695 ($9.25).

British Land (LON:BLND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The company reported GBX 37.40 ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 36.80 ($0.49) by GBX 0.60 ($0.01). British Land had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 73.80%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 28th will be issued a GBX 7.52 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.32) price objective on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 695.71 ($9.26).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £18.1 billion (British Land share:£13.5 billion) as at 30 September 2017 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

