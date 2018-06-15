Brokerages Anticipate American Axle (AXL) to Announce $1.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that American Axle (NYSE:AXL) will report earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Axle’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08. American Axle posted earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that American Axle will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Axle.

American Axle (NYSE:AXL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.17. American Axle had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. American Axle’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AXL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Axle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Axle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Axle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.34 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $17.00 target price on shares of American Axle and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of American Axle in a research report on Friday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.10.

Shares of American Axle traded up $0.09, reaching $17.12, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 1,749,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,243,636. American Axle has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $20.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

In related news, insider Norman Willemse sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $151,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,178.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of American Axle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,455,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Axle by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,436,000 after buying an additional 126,885 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of American Axle by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,657 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of American Axle by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 37,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in shares of American Axle by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 3,547,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,415,000 after buying an additional 1,651,735 shares during the last quarter.

About American Axle

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, driveshafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

